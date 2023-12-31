Golden Knights at Kraken

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-10-5) at KRAKEN (14-14-9)

3 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

William Carrier -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicholas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Brayden Pachal

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev -- Tye Kartye -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Devin Shore

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Status report

The 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic will take place at T-Mobile Park, home of Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners. … Hutton, a defenseman, will be out week to week after being injured in a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. … Schwartz, a forward, skated with the Kraken on Sunday but is expected to miss his 15th straight game. … Grubauer, a goalie, also skated with the Kraken on Monday, but said he is not ready to return. He will miss his 10th straight game.

