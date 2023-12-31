Golden Knights at Kraken

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-10-5) at KRAKEN (14-14-9)
2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic
3 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
William Carrier -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Nicholas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Brayden Pachal
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon Tanev -- Tye Kartye -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Devin Shore
Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)
Status report
The 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic will take place at T-Mobile Park, home of Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners. … Hutton, a defenseman, will be out week to week after being injured in a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. … Schwartz, a forward, skated with the Kraken on Sunday but is expected to miss his 15th straight game. … Grubauer, a goalie, also skated with the Kraken on Monday, but said he is not ready to return. He will miss his 10th straight game.