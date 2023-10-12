Golden Knights at Sharks

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1-0-0) at SHARKS (0-0-0)

10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN1, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

Jonas Rondbjerg – Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Jakub Demek, Kaedan Korczak

Suspended: Brett Howden

Injured: William Carrier (upper body), Alec Martinez (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Mike Hoffman -- Tomas Hertl -- Filip Zadina

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin

Anthony Duclair-- Thomas Bordeleau -- Alexander Barabanov

Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Fabian Zetterlund

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Matt Benning

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Nikolai Knyzhov, Ty Emberson

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Radim Simek (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed)

Status report

Howden will serve the first of a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev during a 4-1 season-opening win Tuesday... Rondbjerg was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Thompson will start after Hill made 32 saves Tuesday. ... Carrier, a forward, did not travel with the team. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Thursday... Kahkonen will start. ... Couture, a forward, was placed on non-roster injured reserve Monday with a lower-body injury, sustained during an offseason training session; there is no timetable for his return.