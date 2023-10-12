Golden Knights at Sharks

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1-0-0) at SHARKS (0-0-0)
10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN1, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
Jonas Rondbjerg – Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Jakub Demek, Kaedan Korczak
Suspended: Brett Howden
Injured: William Carrier (upper body), Alec Martinez (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Mike Hoffman -- Tomas Hertl -- Filip Zadina
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin
Anthony Duclair-- Thomas Bordeleau -- Alexander Barabanov
Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Fabian Zetterlund
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Matt Benning
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Nikolai Knyzhov, Ty Emberson
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Radim Simek (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed)
Status report
Howden will serve the first of a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev during a 4-1 season-opening win Tuesday... Rondbjerg was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Thompson will start after Hill made 32 saves Tuesday. ... Carrier, a forward, did not travel with the team. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Thursday... Kahkonen will start. ... Couture, a forward, was placed on non-roster injured reserve Monday with a lower-body injury, sustained during an offseason training session; there is no timetable for his return.