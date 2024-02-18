Golden Knights at Sharks

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-17-6) at SHARKS (15-34-5)

4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

Mason Morelli -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb – Daniil Miromanov

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: None

Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Mike Hoffman -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin

Filip Zadina -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Alexander Barabanov -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Ty Emberson

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Calen Addison

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Jacob MacDonald

Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Henry Thrun (shoulder), Givani Smith (lower body)

Status report

Morelli was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Saturday and could play. ... Blackwood is projected to start after Kahkonen made 37 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.