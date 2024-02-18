Golden Knights at Sharks

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-17-6) at SHARKS (15-34-5)
4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brett Howden -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
Mason Morelli -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb – Daniil Miromanov
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: None
Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Mike Hoffman -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin
Filip Zadina -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc
Alexander Barabanov -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Ty Emberson
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Calen Addison
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Jacob MacDonald
Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Henry Thrun (shoulder), Givani Smith (lower body)
Status report
Morelli was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Saturday and could play. ... Blackwood is projected to start after Kahkonen made 37 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.