Karlsson scores 49 seconds into OT, Penguins defeat Golden Knights

Karlsson won it with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle, his ninth goal this season.

Noah Hanifin scored a tying goal for Vegas with seven seconds left in the third period with a one-timer from above the right circle set up by Mark Stone.

Sidney Crosby scored twice in a second straight game, and Rickard Rakell had two assists for the Penguins (26-31-10), who have won two in a row after losing their previous four (0-3-1). Tristan Jarry made 36 saves.

Hanifin also had an assist and Pavel Dorofeyev had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (38-19-7), who have lost their past two following four straight wins. Ilya Samsonov made 14 saves.

Jack Eichel had an assist to tie the Golden Knights record for points in a season at 78 (20 goals, 58 assists). William Karlsson set the mark in Vegas’ inaugural season of 2017-18

Crosby scored twice on Pittsburgh’s first six shots on goal.

The Penguins captain put them ahead 1-0 on a power play at 17:48 of the first period, dropping to one knee and chipping in a pass from Rakell just above the crease.

He then made it 2-0 at 3:02 of the second period, drifting into the right circle for a wrist shot through Samsonov’s five-hole and his 23rd goal this season.

Crosby had scored four straight goals for Pittsburgh, including the final two of a 3-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. It was the fourth time in 20 NHL seasons, and second time this season, he scored four consecutive team goals.

Dorofeyev cut it to 2-1 on a power play at 14:29 on his 25th goal, a one-timer from the right circle set up by Hanifin.

Vladislav Kolyachonok came close to extending Pittsburgh’s lead at 19:42, when he sent a wrist shot off the right post with Samsonov down in the crease.