Golden Knights at Flyers projected lineups
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Callahan Burke
Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Mason Morelli, Robert Hagg
Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Mark Stone (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Erik Johnson -- Helge Grans
Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauries, Nick Seeler, Egor Zamula
Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights are expected to use the same lineup as their 6-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … The Flyers shuffled their forward lines following a 3-2 overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.