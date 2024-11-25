Golden Knights at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-6-2) AT FLYERS (9-10-2)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Callahan Burke

Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Mason Morelli, Robert Hagg

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Mark Stone (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Erik Johnson -- Helge Grans

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauries, Nick Seeler, Egor Zamula

Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to use the same lineup as their 6-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … The Flyers shuffled their forward lines following a 3-2 overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

