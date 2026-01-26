Halliday has 3 points, Senators score 7 to cruise past Golden Knights

Fabian Zetterlund scored, and Brady Tkachuk had three assists for the Senators (24-21-7), who had lost four of five (1-2-2), including a 4-1 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Mads Sogaard made 19 saves for his first win of the season.

“He was great,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said of Sogaard. “I’m happy for him. It’s been a grind for him, and you’re always happy with players that persevere and wait for their opportunity and play well.”

Sogaard, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday, was making his second appearance for Ottawa this season.

“Obviously long road back,” said Sogaard. “But to be out there and see how hard the guys were playing, it was really special, and this is one I’m going to remember for a long time.”

Rasmus Andersson scored his first goal with the Golden Knights (25-14-12), who have lost three of their past four games. Adin Hill made 24 saves.

“The emotion we had on Friday night going back into Toronto, we got to find that,” said Vegas captain Mark Stone. “Can’t just rely on Mitch’s return to Toronto to get yourself into the game. We were ready to go, we were inspired to play, and for whatever reason tonight, slow start.”

Stone’s 14-game point streak ended for Vegas (12 goals, 11 assists).

“It looked like an NHL team versus a junior team,” Stone said. “It just wasn’t, it wasn’t what we are. So, I’m sure there’s certain things that we’ll probably flush, but you can’t just flush it, because you can’t let this be the expectation.”

At 1:36 of the first period, Vegas forward Mitch Marner was awarded a penalty shot after being hooked on a breakaway, but he was unable to get a clear shot off against Sogaard.

“I didn’t like our battle level at all, our compete, our races early on,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “And typically the team will have pushback, but we didn’t really have that either. So this one, we’re going to have to have an honest discussion about it.”

Ridly Greig appeared to score the game’s first goal for the Senators at 5:43 after jamming the puck across the goal line, but it was quickly waved off for goaltender interference against Greig.

Zetterlund gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 9:25, banking the puck in off Vegas defenseman Kaedan Korczak’s skate from behind.

“I like how we were ready to play,” Green said. “That’s a good team over there, and I like the belief in our team. I think we know that we can play with anyone in the League.