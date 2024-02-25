Senators recover, defeat Golden Knights in shootout

Tim Stutzle scored the only goal in the shootout, and Ottawa goalie Anton Forsberg stopped Nicolas Roy, Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore.

Chandler Stephenson tied it 3-3 at 18:45 of the third period for Vegas when he took a cross-ice pass from William Karlsson and scored with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot with Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson pulled for the extra attacker.

The goal came after Norris gave Ottawa a 3-2 lead at 5:48 of the third period, tipping a Chabot point shot.

Drake Batherson scored, and Forsberg made 26 saves for the Senators (25-27-3), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games. Claude Giroux had an assist to extend his point streak to eight games (three goals, seven assists).

Stephenson scored twice, Marchessault had a goal and an assist, and Karlsson and Theodore each had two assists for the Golden Knights (32-19-7), who have lost three straight and five of their past six games (1-5-0). Thompson made 30 saves.

Marchessault gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 5:41 of the first period when he beat Forsberg blocker side with a backhand shot from the middle of the slot. It was his 13th goal in his past 15 games.

Stephenson extended it to 2-0 at 3:03 of the second period on the power play, beating a heavily screened Forsberg with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot.

Chabot cut it to 2-1 at 9:00 when his wrist shot from the point beat a screened Thompson low blocker. It was his third goal in as many games.

Batherson tied it 2-2 at 18:47 on the power play. Josh Norris broke up a clearing attempt down low and the puck went to Brady Tkachuk, who fed Batherson for a one-timer into a partial open net.