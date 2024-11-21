Golden Knights at Senators projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-6-2) at SENATORS (8-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson -- Callahan Burke -- Cole Schwindt
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Kaeden Korczak
Shea Theodore -- Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Mason Morelli
Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Ben Hutton (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- David Perron
Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Travis Hamonic
Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed)
Status report
The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate after a 3-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … The Senators held an off-ice workout rather than a morning skate. … Bernard-Docker, who was scratched for six consecutive games, will play. Hamonic, a defenseman, will be scratched. … Tkachuk missed practice Wednesday because of maintenance but will play. … Gregor will be out for the third straight game.