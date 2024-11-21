Golden Knights at Senators projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-6-2) at SENATORS (8-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson -- Callahan Burke -- Cole Schwindt

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Kaeden Korczak

Shea Theodore -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Mason Morelli

Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Ben Hutton (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- David Perron

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Travis Hamonic

Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate after a 3-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … The Senators held an off-ice workout rather than a morning skate. … Bernard-Docker, who was scratched for six consecutive games, will play. Hamonic, a defenseman, will be scratched. … Tkachuk missed practice Wednesday because of maintenance but will play. … Gregor will be out for the third straight game.