Golden Knights at Senators

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-19-6) at SENATORS (24-27-3)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brendan Brisson -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Ivan Barbashev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio
Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Mason Morelli -- Byron Froese -- Sheldon Rempal
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Daniil Miromanov, Jakub Demek
Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Brett Howden (upper body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Ridly Greig -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jakob Chychrun -- Erik Brannstrom
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Travis Hamonic
Injured: None
Status report
Thompson will make his third start in four games. ... Eichel, a center who will miss his 16th straight game, is skating but not yet practicing with the team, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said; Eichel could return during the current five-game road trip, which ends at the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 4. ... Demek, a forward, was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Forsberg will start for the third time in four games. ... The Senators are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday, but assistant coach Capuano said there are “a couple of game-time decisions.” If everyone is cleared to play, Hamonic, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a fourth straight game.