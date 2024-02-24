Golden Knights at Senators

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-19-6) at SENATORS (24-27-3)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brendan Brisson -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ivan Barbashev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Mason Morelli -- Byron Froese -- Sheldon Rempal

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Daniil Miromanov, Jakub Demek

Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Brett Howden (upper body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Ridly Greig -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Erik Brannstrom

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Travis Hamonic

Injured: None

Status report

Thompson will make his third start in four games. ... Eichel, a center who will miss his 16th straight game, is skating but not yet practicing with the team, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said; Eichel could return during the current five-game road trip, which ends at the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 4. ... Demek, a forward, was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Forsberg will start for the third time in four games. ... The Senators are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday, but assistant coach Capuano said there are “a couple of game-time decisions.” If everyone is cleared to play, Hamonic, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a fourth straight game.