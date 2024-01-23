Golden Knights at Islanders

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (27-14-6) at ISLANDERS (20-15-11)
7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Brendan Brisson -- Brett Howden -- Paul Cotter
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Sheldon Rempal, Isaiah Saville
Injured: Michael Amadio (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Hudson Fasching -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Sebastian Aho
Mike Reilly – Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (week to week), Pierre Engvall (upper body, day to day)
Status report
Hill is expected to start for the first time since Dec. 17 after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. ... Sorokin will make his 14th start in 15 games. ... Varlamov will dress as the backup; he was activated from injured reserve Monday after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. ... Ken Appleby, a goalie, was returned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Monday.