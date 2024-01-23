Golden Knights at Islanders

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (27-14-6) at ISLANDERS (20-15-11)

7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Brendan Brisson -- Brett Howden -- Paul Cotter

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Sheldon Rempal, Isaiah Saville

Injured: Michael Amadio (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Hudson Fasching -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Sebastian Aho

Mike Reilly – Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (week to week), Pierre Engvall (upper body, day to day)

Status report

Hill is expected to start for the first time since Dec. 17 after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. ... Sorokin will make his 14th start in 15 games. ... Varlamov will dress as the backup; he was activated from injured reserve Monday after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. ... Ken Appleby, a goalie, was returned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Columbus has 'motivation' to end Edmonton run

Blue Jackets have 'motivation' to try to end Oilers' 13-game winning streak
Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald promoted president of hockey operations

Fitzgerald signs multiyear deal with Devils, promoted to president/GM
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 23

NHL On Tap: Oilers host Blue Jackets looking for 14th consecutive win
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for January 23 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 23
San Jose Sharks Los Angeles Kings game recap January 22

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks recover for shootout win against Kings
Chicago Blackhawks Vancouver Canucks game recap January 22

Demko makes 31 saves, Canucks blank Blackhawks for 3rd straight win
Pittsburgh Penguins Arizona Coyotes game recap January 22

Zucker, Coyotes defeat Penguins for 1st time in 12 games
Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury update broken jaw

Bedard out at least 6 more weeks for Blackhawks with fractured jaw
Kobie Turner sings anthem on Rams Night at Los Angeles Kings game

Kings celebrate Rams Night with Faulk, Nacua, Avila as Turner belts out anthem
Canucks Carson Soucy out 5-6 weeks with hand injury

Soucy out 5-6 weeks for Canucks with hand injury
Vegas Golden Knights New Jersey Devils game recap January 22

Toffoli’s hat trick lifts Devils past Golden Knights in OT
40 players set for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Yakemchuk, projected 1st-round pick in 2024 Draft, set for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
Marchessault says Islanders have to put in work for new coach Patrick Roy

Islanders have to 'put in the work' for Roy, Marchessault says
Frank Vatrano thriving in Anaheim selected to 1st career NHL All Star Game

Vatrano thriving with Ducks heading into 1st NHL All-Star Game
Florida Panthers Nashville Predators game recap January 22

Panthers defeat Predators, end 4-game losing streak
Winnipeg Jets Boston Bruins game recap January 22

Bruins defeat Jets, extend winning streak to 5 