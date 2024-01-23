Golden Knights at Islanders

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (27-14-6) at ISLANDERS (20-15-11)

7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Brendan Brisson -- Brett Howden -- Paul Cotter

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Sheldon Rempal, Isaiah Saville

Injured: Michael Amadio (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Hudson Fasching -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Sebastian Aho

Mike Reilly – Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (week to week), Pierre Engvall (upper body, day to day)

Status report

Hill is expected to start for the first time since Dec. 17 after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. ... Sorokin will make his 14th start in 15 games. ... Varlamov will dress as the backup; he was activated from injured reserve Monday after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. ... Ken Appleby, a goalie, was returned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Monday.