Golden Knights at Islanders projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-6-8) at ISLANDERS (16-11-3)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SCRIPPS, TNT, SNP

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Branden Bowman

Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad-- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt -- Reilly Smith -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carter Hart

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Colton Sissons, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Maxim Shabanov

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Simon Holmstrom -- Calum Ritchie -- Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Adam Boqvist

Travis Mitchell -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate. … Sissons, a forward, could return after missing a 3-2 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Sunday because of an illness. … Coghlan, a defenseman, was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League, and defenseman Jacob Megna was reassigned to the AHL. … Pageau returns for the Islanders after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury.