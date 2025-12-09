Golden Knights at Islanders projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-6-8) at ISLANDERS (16-11-3)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SCRIPPS, TNT, SNP
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Branden Bowman
Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad-- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt -- Reilly Smith -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carter Hart
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Colton Sissons, Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Maxim Shabanov
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Simon Holmstrom -- Calum Ritchie -- Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Adam Boqvist
Travis Mitchell -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate. … Sissons, a forward, could return after missing a 3-2 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Sunday because of an illness. … Coghlan, a defenseman, was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League, and defenseman Jacob Megna was reassigned to the AHL. … Pageau returns for the Islanders after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury.