Video Review: VGK @ NJD – 19:07 of the Third Period

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Call on the ice confirmed – No goal New Jersey

Explanation: The on-ice officials first huddled and determined the call on the ice would be “no goal”. Video review then confirmed that Ondrej Palat’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he deflected the puck into the Vegas net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi) that states in part “Apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee . . . When the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”

