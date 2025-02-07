Golden Knights stifle Devils to end 4-game skid

Jack Eichel, Nicolas Roy and Shea Theodore scored for Vegas (32-17-6), which was 0-2-2 in its previous four games. Adin Hill, who will represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, made 14 saves.

The Golden Knights have never lost in regulation at Prudential Center (4-0-3).

Jake Allen made 37 saves for the Devils (30-20-6), who are 2-3-0 in their past five games.

Roy gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 3:09 of the second period. Roy's initial shot from the left face-off circle was stopped by Allen, but he slammed in the rebound just before Luke Hughes could sweep it off his stick.

Theodore, who will also represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, made it 2-0 on a wrist shot from the point, beating Allen inside the left post at 11:18 of the second period.

Eichel, who will play for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, pushed it to 3-0 on an uncontested rebound from the slot at 4:05 of the third period. Eichel has eight goals and 13 points in his past 11 games.

Ondrej Palat scored a power-play goal on a snap shot from low in the right circle to pull the Devils within 3-1 at 15:43 of the third.