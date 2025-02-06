Golden Knights at Devils projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-17-6) at DEVILS (30-19-6)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Victor Olofsson

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Holtz

Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Tanner Pearson (undisclosed), Raphael Lavoie (illness)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec

Nico Daws

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Jonas Siegenthaler (undisclosed)

Status report

Rondbjerg is expected to play after he was a healthy scratch for three games. ... Pearson will miss his second straight game, and no update was provided on the forward after the morning skate. ... Nemec was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Siegenthaler, a defenseman, will see a specialist to further diagnose his injury, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. ... Hischier skated on his own, but the center will not return to the lineup until sometime after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

