Golden Knights at Devils projected lineups
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Victor Olofsson
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Holtz
Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Tanner Pearson (undisclosed), Raphael Lavoie (illness)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec
Nico Daws
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Jonas Siegenthaler (undisclosed)
Status report
Rondbjerg is expected to play after he was a healthy scratch for three games. ... Pearson will miss his second straight game, and no update was provided on the forward after the morning skate. ... Nemec was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Siegenthaler, a defenseman, will see a specialist to further diagnose his injury, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. ... Hischier skated on his own, but the center will not return to the lineup until sometime after the 4 Nations Face-Off.