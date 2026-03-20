Golden Knights at Predators projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-24-14) at PREDATORS (31-28-9)
2 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SN1, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner
Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Braeden Bowman
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad, Reilly Smith
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer -- Erik Haula -- Zachary L'Heureux
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Justin Barron
Nick Perbix -- Ryan Ufko
Justus Annunen
Matt Murray
Scratched: Joakim Kemell
Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body), Juuse Saros (upper body)
Status report
Sissons will return to Nashville for the first time since being traded to Vegas on June 29; he played his previous 11 seasons with the Predators. … Saros was on the ice for practice Friday but left early; the goalie missed a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.