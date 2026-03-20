Golden Knights at Predators projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-24-14) at PREDATORS (31-28-9)

2 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SN1, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner

Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Braeden Bowman

Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad, Reilly Smith

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault

Reid Schaefer -- Erik Haula -- Zachary L'Heureux

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Justin Barron

Nick Perbix -- Ryan Ufko

Justus Annunen

Matt Murray

Scratched: Joakim Kemell

Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body), Juuse Saros (upper body)

Status report

Sissons will return to Nashville for the first time since being traded to Vegas on June 29; he played his previous 11 seasons with the Predators. … Saros was on the ice for practice Friday but left early; the goalie missed a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.