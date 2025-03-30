Coach’s Challenge: VGK @ NSH – 11:34 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Vegas

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Nashville

Explanation:
Video review determined Nashville’s Luke Evangelista entered the crease and made contact with goaltender Adin Hill which impaired his ability to play his position prior to Ryan O’Reilly’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

