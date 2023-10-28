Golden Knights at Kings

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-0-1) at KINGS (4-2-1)
10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev
Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizottte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Thompson is expected to start after Hill made 20 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. … Talbot is expected to start after he allowed one goal on 18 shots in relief of Copley in a 5-4 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.