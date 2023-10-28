Golden Knights at Kings

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-0-1) at KINGS (4-2-1)

10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizottte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Thompson is expected to start after Hill made 20 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. … Talbot is expected to start after he allowed one goal on 18 shots in relief of Copley in a 5-4 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.