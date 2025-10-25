Golden Knights at Panthers projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (5-0-2) at PANTHERS (4-5-0)
6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Brandon Saad
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner
Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Jaycob Megna
Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues --Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich --Sam Bennett -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Noah Gregor, Luke Kunin, Tobias Bjornfot, Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Status report
The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Hill did not travel with Vegas on its three-game road trip; the goalie left in the first period of a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. ... Lindbom is expected to make his NHL debut either Saturday or at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. ... Howden is expected to return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... The Golden Knights signed Carter Hart to a two-year, $4 million contract Friday; the goalie will be eligible to play NHL games Dec. 1. ... The Panthers made a line change during a 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, with Rodrigues and Bennett switching spots. … Schwindt will make his season debut; he was picked up by Florida after being waived by Vegas before the season began.
