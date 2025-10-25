Golden Knights at Panthers projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (5-0-2) at PANTHERS (4-5-0)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Brandon Saad

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Jaycob Megna

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues --Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich --Sam Bennett -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Luke Kunin, Tobias Bjornfot, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Hill did not travel with Vegas on its three-game road trip; the goalie left in the first period of a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. ... Lindbom is expected to make his NHL debut either Saturday or at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. ... Howden is expected to return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... The Golden Knights signed Carter Hart to a two-year, $4 million contract Friday; the goalie will be eligible to play NHL games Dec. 1. ... The Panthers made a line change during a 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, with Rodrigues and Bennett switching spots. … Schwindt will make his season debut; he was picked up by Florida after being waived by Vegas before the season began.

