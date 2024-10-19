Golden Knights at Panthers

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-2-0) at PANTHERS (3-2-1)
6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Tanner Pearson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brendan Brisson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz
Shea Theodore -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Mackie Samoskevich
Patrick Giles -- Uvis Balinskis
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Adam Boqvist -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Hill was on the ice working with the healthy scratches, so Samsonov could get his second start of the season. … Gadjovich, a forward, will not play after leaving early in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, which means the Panthers only have 17 healthy skaters (11 forwards, six defensemen). ... Florida is already playing Balinskis, a defenseman, on its fourth forward line.