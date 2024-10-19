Golden Knights at Panthers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-2-0) at PANTHERS (3-2-1)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Tanner Pearson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brendan Brisson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Shea Theodore -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Mackie Samoskevich

Patrick Giles -- Uvis Balinskis

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Adam Boqvist -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Hill was on the ice working with the healthy scratches, so Samsonov could get his second start of the season. … Gadjovich, a forward, will not play after leaving early in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, which means the Panthers only have 17 healthy skaters (11 forwards, six defensemen). ... Florida is already playing Balinskis, a defenseman, on its fourth forward line.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Morrow ‘very honored’ to be inducted into Stars Hall of Fame 

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

Barkov skates, could return next week for Panthers

NHL Buzz: Woll to be back 'sooner than later' for Maple Leafs

CHL notebook: Jets prospect He off to fast start

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 19

MacKinnon, Avalanche recover, top Ducks late in OT for 1st win

Jets score 8, ease past Sharks to remain undefeated

NHL On Tap: Oilers, Stars meet in Western Conference Final rematch

Power play sparks Hurricanes to victory against Penguins

Wild goalie Fleury dresses as McLovin from 'Superbad' for Halloween

Miller’s daughters have priceless reaction to Canucks forward's overtime winner

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 18

NHL EDGE stats: Under-the-radar offseason movers excelling early

Kakko working to show he can be more than 'a 3rd-line guy' for Rangers

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins go for 3rd straight win against Hurricanes

New York Islanders Expand Commitment to Girls Youth Hockey, New Opportunities Will More Than Double Participation to 1,100 Girls 