Golden Knights at Panthers

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-2-0) at PANTHERS (3-2-1)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Tanner Pearson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brendan Brisson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Shea Theodore -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Mackie Samoskevich

Patrick Giles -- Uvis Balinskis

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Adam Boqvist -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Hill was on the ice working with the healthy scratches, so Samsonov could get his second start of the season. … Gadjovich, a forward, will not play after leaving early in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, which means the Panthers only have 17 healthy skaters (11 forwards, six defensemen). ... Florida is already playing Balinskis, a defenseman, on its fourth forward line.