Golden Knights at Panthers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (21-8-5) at PANTHERS (18-12-2)

3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSFL, SN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Nicolas Roy

Brett Howden -- William Carrier -- Michael Amadio

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Ben Hutton

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Jiri Patera

Isaiah Saville

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Jonas Rondbjerg

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Keegan Kolesar (undisclosed), Logan Thompson (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (illness)

Status report

Patera is expected to get his second consecutive start Saturday. He allowed five goals on 36 shots in a 5-4 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. … Florida coach Paul Maurice said he expects to have Lundell back after he missed the previous four games with an illness. Gadjovich, a forward, will miss his fifth consecutive game.

