Golden Knights at Panthers

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (21-8-5) at PANTHERS (18-12-2)
3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSFL, SN
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Nicolas Roy
Brett Howden -- William Carrier -- Michael Amadio
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Ben Hutton
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Jiri Patera
Isaiah Saville
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Jonas Rondbjerg
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Keegan Kolesar (undisclosed), Logan Thompson (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (illness)
Status report
Patera is expected to get his second consecutive start Saturday. He allowed five goals on 36 shots in a 5-4 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. … Florida coach Paul Maurice said he expects to have Lundell back after he missed the previous four games with an illness. Gadjovich, a forward, will miss his fifth consecutive game.