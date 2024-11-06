Golden Knights at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (8-3-1) at OILERS (6-6-1)

8:30 p.m. TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Cole Schwindt -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Adam Henrique -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

Samsonov, a goalie, did not make the trip. Schmid was called up from Henderson of the American Hockey League and will serve as the backup for the next two games. ... McDavid will return after missing three games because of an ankle injury sustained just 37 seconds into a 6-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 28. ... Edmonton returned forward Noah Philp to Bakersfield of the AHL on Wednesday.

