Golden Knights at Red Wings

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-14-6) at RED WINGS (25-18-5)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSDET

Golden Knights projected lineup

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Brett Howden -- Sheldon Rempal

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Brendan Brisson

Injured: Michael Amadio (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Jiri Patera (undisclosed), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Robby Fabbri

Christian Fischer -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Olli Maatta -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: None

Injured: Patrick Kane (lower body), Ben Chiarot (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)

Status report

Thompson could start after Hill made 36 saves in a 5-2 win at the New York Rangers on Friday. ... Dorofeyev will be a game-time decision after sustaining an upper-body injury at New York on a hit by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba; if Dorofeyev can’t play, Amadio is likely to move back into the lineup at forward. … Lyon has started 12 of the past 13 games.