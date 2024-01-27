Golden Knights at Red Wings

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-14-6) at RED WINGS (25-18-5)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSDET
Golden Knights projected lineup
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Brett Howden -- Sheldon Rempal
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Brendan Brisson
Injured: Michael Amadio (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Jiri Patera (undisclosed), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Robby Fabbri
Christian Fischer -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen
Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Olli Maatta -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: None
Injured: Patrick Kane (lower body), Ben Chiarot (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)
Status report
Thompson could start after Hill made 36 saves in a 5-2 win at the New York Rangers on Friday. ... Dorofeyev will be a game-time decision after sustaining an upper-body injury at New York on a hit by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba; if Dorofeyev can’t play, Amadio is likely to move back into the lineup at forward. … Lyon has started 12 of the past 13 games.