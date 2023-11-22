Golden Knights at Stars

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-4-2) at STARS (12-4-1)
9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, TNT
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brett Howden -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Jonas Rondbjerg, Pavel Dorofeyev
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa – Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Thomas Harley (upper body)
Status report
Hill and Thompson have alternated starts the past five games. ... Harley will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed three games. ... Oettinger will start after Wedgewood made 30 saves in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Monday.