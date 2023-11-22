Latest News

NHL Buzz: Rust, Rakell, Ruhwedel injured for Penguins
Blue Jackets defenseman Severson out about 6 weeks with oblique injury
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Winter Classic jerseys for Kraken, Golden Knights unveiled
McAvoy growing into complete leader for Bruins
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
'Road To NHL Winter Classic' returns to TNT on Dec. 13
Moe Roberts' unlikely path made oldest goalie in NHL history
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL On Tap: Stars host Golden Knights in playoff rematch
Laine will return to Blue Jackets lineup against Blackhawks after 'embarrassing' healthy scratch
Pro tennis player Tiafoe puts Capitals to the test at practice
Harvey-Pinard out 8 weeks, Harris indefinitely for Canadiens with lower-body injuries
Best games to watch on Thanksgiving eve debated
Hoglander fined maximum for actions in Canucks game
Pluses, minuses for Bruins-Panthers, Golden Knights-Stars
Fantilli improving game with Blue Jackets heading into showdown with Bedard
Hughes, Canucks get back on track with win against Sharks

Golden Knights at Stars

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-4-2) at STARS (12-4-1)

9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, TNT

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Jonas Rondbjerg, Pavel Dorofeyev

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa – Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Thomas Harley (upper body)

Status report

Hill and Thompson have alternated starts the past five games. ... Harley will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed three games. ... Oettinger will start after Wedgewood made 30 saves in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Monday.