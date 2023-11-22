Golden Knights at Stars

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-4-2) at STARS (12-4-1)

9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, TNT

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Jonas Rondbjerg, Pavel Dorofeyev

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa – Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Thomas Harley (upper body)

Status report

Hill and Thompson have alternated starts the past five games. ... Harley will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed three games. ... Oettinger will start after Wedgewood made 30 saves in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Monday.