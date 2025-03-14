Hill makes 27 saves, Golden Knights shut out Blue Jackets 

Nicolas Roy and Brandon Saad each had a goal and an assist, and Tomas Hertl had two assists for the Golden Knights (39-19-7), who had lost two straight (0-1-1).

Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets (31-26-8), who have lost four of five.

Roy gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 12:00 of the first period with a power-play goal on Vegas’ first shot attempt of the game. He put a one-timer from the right post into an open net after a touch pass from Jack Eichel in the bumper position.

Eichel extended his point streak to seven games (one goal, nine assists) and passed William Karlsson (2017-18) for the most points in a single season in franchise history with 79 (20 goals, 59 assists).

Saad extended the lead to 2-0 at 19:01 with a backhander from the edge of the crease after gathering the rebound of a shot by Reilly Smith. Saad has three goals in the past four games.

Pavel Dorofeyev took a cross-ice pass from Hertl on the rush and beat Merzlikins with a wrist shot from the left circle to make it 3-0 at 12:17 of the second period.

Alex Pietrangelo scored an empty-net goal for the 4-0 final at 15:38 of the third period.