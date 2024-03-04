Golden Knights at Blue Jackets 

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (33-21-7) at BLUE JACKETS (20-30-10)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
Grigori Denisenko -- Chandler Stephenson -- Keegan Kolesar
Mason Morelli -- Nicolas Roy -- Brendan Brisson
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Ben Hutton, Sheldon Rempal, Bryson Froese
Injured: Brett Howden (upper body), Mark Stone (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), William Carrier (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed)
Blue Jackets expected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Alex Nylander
Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Andrew Peeke
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Kent Johnson (torn labrum), Elvis Merzlikins (upper body)
Status report
Eichel is expected to return after missing 19 games with a knee injury. … Greaves was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Sunday and is expected to be the backup, with Merzlikins day to day.