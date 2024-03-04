Golden Knights at Blue Jackets 

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (33-21-7) at BLUE JACKETS (20-30-10)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

Grigori Denisenko -- Chandler Stephenson -- Keegan Kolesar

Mason Morelli -- Nicolas Roy -- Brendan Brisson

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Ben Hutton, Sheldon Rempal, Bryson Froese

Injured: Brett Howden (upper body), Mark Stone (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), William Carrier (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed)

Blue Jackets expected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Alex Nylander

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Andrew Peeke

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Kent Johnson (torn labrum), Elvis Merzlikins (upper body)

Status report

Eichel is expected to return after missing 19 games with a knee injury. … Greaves was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Sunday and is expected to be the backup, with Merzlikins day to day.