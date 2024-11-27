Golden Knights at Avalanche projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-6-2) at AVALANCHE (12-10-0)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN360
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Callahan Burke
Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Alexander Holtz -- Cole Schwindt -- Tanner Pearson
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Alex Pietrangelo -- Noah Hanifin
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Mason Morelli, Robert Hagg
Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Valeri Nichushkin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Ivan Ivan
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood -- Chase Bradley -- Nikolai Kovalenko
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Oliver Kylington -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Pietrangelo will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Karlsson will play after missing a 5-4 shootout win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday for the birth of his second child. … Drouin, a forward, is week to week. ... MacKinnon and Wood did not participate in the Avalanche morning skate due to maintenance, but each is expected to play. ... Bradley was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Sunday and will make his NHL debut.