Golden Knights at Avalanche

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (23-12-5) at AVALANCHE (26-12-3)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Pavel Dorofeyev – Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Paul Cotter -- Michael Amadio -- Grigori Denisenko
Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Lukas Cormier
Adin Hill
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Brayden Pachal
Injured: William Carrier (undisclosed), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Keegan Kolesar (illness), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Logan Thompson (illness)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Valeri Nichushkin -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta
Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Jason Polin
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Caleb Jones -- Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: None
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Bowen Byram (lower body), Miles Wood (illness), Josh Manson (lower body)
Status report
Hill will return and start after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. ... Thompson had been scheduled to start in goal but being out with an illness changed those plans. ... Georgiev will make his 11th start in 12 games. ... Manson, a defenseman who missed a 4-3 shootout win against the Boston Bruins on Monday, and Wood, a forward who has missed two games, each will be out again Wednesday, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.