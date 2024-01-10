Golden Knights at Avalanche

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (23-12-5) at AVALANCHE (26-12-3)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Pavel Dorofeyev – Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Paul Cotter -- Michael Amadio -- Grigori Denisenko

Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Lukas Cormier

Adin Hill

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Brayden Pachal

Injured: William Carrier (undisclosed), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Keegan Kolesar (illness), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Logan Thompson (illness)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Valeri Nichushkin -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Jason Polin

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Caleb Jones -- Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: None

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Bowen Byram (lower body), Miles Wood (illness), Josh Manson (lower body)

Status report

Hill will return and start after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. ... Thompson had been scheduled to start in goal but being out with an illness changed those plans. ... Georgiev will make his 11th start in 12 games. ... Manson, a defenseman who missed a 4-3 shootout win against the Boston Bruins on Monday, and Wood, a forward who has missed two games, each will be out again Wednesday, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.