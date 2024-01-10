Golden Knights at Avalanche

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (23-12-5) at AVALANCHE (26-12-3)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Pavel Dorofeyev – Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Paul Cotter -- Michael Amadio -- Grigori Denisenko

Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Lukas Cormier

Adin Hill

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Brayden Pachal

Injured: William Carrier (undisclosed), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Keegan Kolesar (illness), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Logan Thompson (illness)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Valeri Nichushkin -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Jason Polin

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Caleb Jones -- Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: None

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Bowen Byram (lower body), Miles Wood (illness), Josh Manson (lower body)

Status report

Hill will return and start after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. ... Thompson had been scheduled to start in goal but being out with an illness changed those plans. ... Georgiev will make his 11th start in 12 games. ... Manson, a defenseman who missed a 4-3 shootout win against the Boston Bruins on Monday, and Wood, a forward who has missed two games, each will be out again Wednesday, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.

Latest News

Pluses, minuses for Minnesota-Dallas, Vegas-Colorado

Pluses, minuses for Wild-Stars, Golden Knights-Avalanche
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
John Tortorella Martin St Louis head to head when Philadelphia plays Montreal

Tortorella, St. Louis go head to head when Flyers play Canadiens
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
NHL Buzz news and notes January 10

NHL Buzz: Wallstedt to make NHL debut for Wild against Stars
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL betting odds for January 10 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 10
Oilers McDavid confident Blackhawks Bedard will rebound from fractured jaw

McDavid confident Bedard will rebound from fractured jaw
Connor Bedard injury status out 6-8 weeks after surgery on broken jaw

Bedard out 6-8 weeks for Blackhawks after surgery for broken jaw
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 10

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon can tie Avalanche home point streak record
Boston Bruins Arizona Coyotes game recap January 9

Schmaltz scores in OT, Coyotes recover to defeat Bruins
Ottawa Senators Calgary Flames game recap January 9

Flames score 4 in 3rd, hand Senators 4th straight loss
Florida Panthers St. Louis Blues game recap January 9

Tkachuk gets hat trick, Panthers cruise past Blues for 8th straight win
Edmonton Oilers Chicago Blackhawks game recap January 9

McDavid, Draisaitl score, Oilers defeat Blackhawks for 8th win in row
Linus Ullmark leaves Boston Bruins game with injury

Ullmark leaves Bruins game with lower-body injury
NHL Fan mailbag for January 10

Mailbag: Capitals' trade deadline approach; Jets' recent success
Columbus Blue Jackets Winnipeg Jets game recap January 9

Jets shut out Blue Jackets for 7th straight win, push point streak to 13
Anaheim Ducks Nashville Predators game recap January 9

Terry has goal, assist, Ducks top Predators to end 5-game skid