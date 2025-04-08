Golden Knights at Avalanche projected lineups

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Ilya Samsonov (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Brock Nelson -- Ross Colton

Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Jimmy Vesey

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton -- Erik Johnson

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Keaton Middleton

Injured: Martin Necas (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Samuel Girard (lower body), Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Hertl participated in the Golden Knights morning skate but the forward is expected to miss his eighth straight game. ... Forwards Necas and Drouin each is day to day and will miss his third consecutive game. ... Girard, a defenseman, will miss his fourth straight game.