Golden Knights at Avalanche projected lineups
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Akira Schmid
Adin Hill
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Ilya Samsonov (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Brock Nelson -- Ross Colton
Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Jimmy Vesey
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski
Keaton Middleton -- Erik Johnson
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Keaton Middleton
Injured: Martin Necas (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Samuel Girard (lower body), Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Hertl participated in the Golden Knights morning skate but the forward is expected to miss his eighth straight game. ... Forwards Necas and Drouin each is day to day and will miss his third consecutive game. ... Girard, a defenseman, will miss his fourth straight game.