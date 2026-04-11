Golden Knights at Avalanche projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (36-26-17) at AVALANCHE (52-16-10)
8 p.m. ET; ABC
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Colton Sissons
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon -- Ben Hutton
Adin Hill
Carter Hart
Scratched: Akira Schmid, Kaedan Korczak, Reilly Smith
Injured: Alexander Holtz (upper body), William Karlsson (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Nicolas Roy -- Joel Kiviranta
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Brett Kulak -- Josh Manson
Nick Blankenburg -- Brent Burns
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Cale Makar (upper body), Nazem Kadri (finger)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Friday that he spoke with his players, his training staff, and his medical team about resting players throughout the final four games of the season; if players want to play, he said he's willing to let them, but he also wants to rest others before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.