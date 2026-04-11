Golden Knights at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (36-26-17) at AVALANCHE (52-16-10)

8 p.m. ET; ABC

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Colton Sissons

Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon -- Ben Hutton

Adin Hill

Carter Hart

Scratched: Akira Schmid, Kaedan Korczak, Reilly Smith

Injured: Alexander Holtz (upper body), William Karlsson (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Nicolas Roy -- Joel Kiviranta

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski

Brett Kulak -- Josh Manson

Nick Blankenburg -- Brent Burns

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Cale Makar (upper body), Nazem Kadri (finger)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Friday that he spoke with his players, his training staff, and his medical team about resting players throughout the final four games of the season; if players want to play, he said he's willing to let them, but he also wants to rest others before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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