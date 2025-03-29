Golden Knights edge Blackhawks despite Donato's hat trick

Ryan Donato scored his first NHL hat trick, Ilya Mikheyev had two assists, and Spencer Knight made 17 saves for the Blackhawks (21-43-9).

“Obviously the win’s most important, right?” Donato said. “It's nice to obviously have that milestone, it’s really cool for me. Obviously feel super blessed to have that happen, but still need to win.

“I think we've generated a lot of chances obviously against a good team. Puck's going in, that's good. But I think there's obviously a few things that we can clean up at the same time.”

Donato’s breakaway goal gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 16:15 of the first period. Donato took a long pass from Ethan Del Mastro at the blue line and skated in on Hill, who stopped Donato’s first attempt. Donato picked up the rebound and slipped it past Hill's right pad.

Mark Stone tied the game 1-1 at 6:41 of the second period. He took a cross-ice pass from Ivan Barbashev and scored from the left face-off circle.

Olofsson gave Vegas a 2-1 lead at 7:34, taking a backhand pass from Karlsson and scoring from in front of the net.

With the Blackhawks having six skaters on the ice during a delayed penalty call, Donato scored from the bottom of the left circle after taking feed from Joe Veleno at 16:14 to tie it 2-2.

Donato got the hat trick 15 seconds later, scoring on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Mikheyev. The three goals gave Donato a career-high 28 for the season. His previous high was 16 in 2021-22 with Seattle.

“I didn't even have time to really think about it, to be honest with you,” he said of scoring the two goals so quickly. “I've had two (goals) a couple times, and you have time to sit after and think about, ‘Oh gosh.’ … You're thinking about the third. And this time, I really didn't have time to think about it because we were right back out there. And then once it went in, I was relieved, obviously.”