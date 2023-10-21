Latest News

NHL projected lineup projections

Marc Staal out weeks with upper-body injury

Tyler Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game

Columbus fan holds up Adam Fantilli sign on College GameDay

NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes

NHL Buzz Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild

Andersson of Flames to have Player Safety hearing

Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Islanders

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury

Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames

Toronto Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks excited for home opener

Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame news

Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers

Golden Knights at Blackhawks

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (5-0-0) at BLACKHAWKS (2-3-0)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCH

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Alec Martinez

Kaedan Korczak -- Brayden Pachal

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Taylor Raddysh

Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Corey Perry

Boris Katchouk -- Ryan Donato -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Conor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser – Jarred Tinordi

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Mackenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Philipp Kurashev (wrist), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Colton Dach (ankle), Luke Philip (Achilles)

Status report

Hill starts after Thompson played in the Golden Knights’ 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. … Korczak replaces Hutton, a defenseman. … The Blackhawks assigned forward Cole Guttman to Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Soderblom will start. He and Mrazek have alternated starts in the first five games. … Forwards Kurashev and Blackwell took part in the morning skate. Coach Luke Richardson said each may be able to practice Monday.