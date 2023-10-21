Golden Knights at Blackhawks

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (5-0-0) at BLACKHAWKS (2-3-0)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCH
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Alec Martinez
Kaedan Korczak -- Brayden Pachal
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton
Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Taylor Raddysh
Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Corey Perry
Boris Katchouk -- Ryan Donato -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Conor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser – Jarred Tinordi
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Mackenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev
Injured: Philipp Kurashev (wrist), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Colton Dach (ankle), Luke Philip (Achilles)
Status report
Hill starts after Thompson played in the Golden Knights’ 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. … Korczak replaces Hutton, a defenseman. … The Blackhawks assigned forward Cole Guttman to Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Soderblom will start. He and Mrazek have alternated starts in the first five games. … Forwards Kurashev and Blackwell took part in the morning skate. Coach Luke Richardson said each may be able to practice Monday.