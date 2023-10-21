Golden Knights at Blackhawks

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (5-0-0) at BLACKHAWKS (2-3-0)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCH

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Alec Martinez

Kaedan Korczak -- Brayden Pachal

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Taylor Raddysh

Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Corey Perry

Boris Katchouk -- Ryan Donato -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Conor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser – Jarred Tinordi

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Mackenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Philipp Kurashev (wrist), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Colton Dach (ankle), Luke Philip (Achilles)

Status report

Hill starts after Thompson played in the Golden Knights’ 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. … Korczak replaces Hutton, a defenseman. … The Blackhawks assigned forward Cole Guttman to Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Soderblom will start. He and Mrazek have alternated starts in the first five games. … Forwards Kurashev and Blackwell took part in the morning skate. Coach Luke Richardson said each may be able to practice Monday.