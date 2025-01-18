Jarvis scores twice, Hurricanes edge Golden Knights

Jackson Blake also scored, Jordan Martinook had two assists, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 29 saves for the Hurricanes (27-16-3), who had lost two straight (0-1-1).

Tomas Hertl and Shea Theodre scored for the Golden Knights (29-13-3), who have lost four of their past five games. Adin Hill made 25 saves.

The Golden Knights took a 1-0 lead 4:22 of the second period. Alex Pietrangelo’s backdoor pass deflected off the stick of Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho to Hertl, who cut toward the slot from the left circle and scored with a backhand.

Keegan Kolesar had a chance to extend the lead on a penalty shot at 9:28, but Kochetkov made a blocker save.

Jarvis then tied it 1-1 at 11:57. After Noah Hanifin blocked Jordan Martinook’s initial centering attempt, the forward successfully sent a backhand pass to Jarvis, who scored from the top of the crease.

Blake gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead 46 seconds into the third period when his backhand centering pass off the rush deflected five-hole on Hill off the stick of Hanifin.

Jarvis pushed the lead to 3-1 with his second goal of the game at 6:09. He took a return pass from Jordan Staal on a 2-on-1 and scored with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Theodore cut the lead to 3-2 at 9:52, scoring through traffic for a power-play goal.