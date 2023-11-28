Latest News

Weegar scores with 5 seconds left in OT, Flames rally past Golden Knights

Vladar makes 25 saves in win; Hill stops 32 for Vegas, which has lost 4 of 5

VGK@CGY: Weegar's overtime winner seals the victory for Flames

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- MacKenzie Weegar scored with five seconds remaining in overtime to help the Calgary Flames rally to a 2-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday.

Weegar led a solo rush up the ice that started behind his own blue line before gaining the offensive zone and shooting by the blocker of Adin Hill. The goal came with the teams skating four-on-four with no whistles following an unsuccessful Calgary power play to begin overtime.

A.J. Greer scored for the Flames (9-10-3), who have won two of their past three.

Dan Vladar made 25 saves after projected starter Jacob Markstrom was ruled out late because of the flu. Calgary signed goalie Dustin Nickel to an amateur tryout agreement to backup Vladar prior to the game.

William Karlsson scored, and Hill made 32 saves for the Golden Knights (14-5-3), who have lost four of five (1-2-2) and have scored two or fewer goals in four straight.

Karlsson put Vegas up 1-0 at 13:53 of the first period when he converted on a rebound off Vladar's right pad on the power play.

Vladar fully extended his left pad to make a toe save on Nicolas Roy on a 2-on-1 at 4:36 of the second period, and Hill made a blocker save on Jonathan Huberdeau's one-timer on a setup from Rasmus Andersson on a 4-on-2 rush at 17:45.

Greer scored 2:31 into the third period to tie the game 1-1 when Nazem Kadri had his blocked shot bounce off two Vegas defenders and drop into the slot for Greer, who shot over Hill's glove.

Flames defenseman Chris Tanev left the game at 12:00 of the third period after taking Karlsson's shot to the face. He did not return.