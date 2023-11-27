Golden Knights at Flames

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-5-2) at FLAMES (8-10-3)

9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Chandler Stephenson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden Pachal



Injured: Shea Theodore (upper body), Alec Martinez (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov -- Dennis Gilbert

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Status report

Theodore, injured during a 2-1 overtime win at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, was placed on injured reserve Sunday and the defenseman did not travel with the Golden Knights on their three-game Western Canada road trip. ... Korczak was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Sunday and is likely to play.