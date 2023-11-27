Golden Knights at Flames

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-5-2) at FLAMES (8-10-3)
9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Chandler Stephenson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Ivan Barbashev -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Shea Theodore (upper body), Alec Martinez (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov -- Dennis Gilbert
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Walker Duehr
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)
Status report
Theodore, injured during a 2-1 overtime win at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, was placed on injured reserve Sunday and the defenseman did not travel with the Golden Knights on their three-game Western Canada road trip. ... Korczak was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Sunday and is likely to play.