Geekie hat trick helps Bruins defeat Golden Knights, end skid

Lohrei breaks tie in 3rd after Boston blows 3-goal lead

Recap: Vegas Golden Knights @ Boston Bruins 2.29.24

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Morgan Geekie scored his first NHL hat trick for the Boston Bruins in a 5-4 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden on Thursday.

Mason Lohrei scored the go-ahead goal, David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk each had two assists, and Jeremy Swayman made 32 saves for Boston (35-12-14), which ended a three-game losing streak and extended its point streak to seven games (3-0-4).

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, and Adin Hill made 27 saves for Vegas (33-20-7), which has lost six of its past eight (2-5-1).

Lohrei gave the Bruins a 5-4 lead on the power play at 15:23 of the third period with a one-timer from the right circle.

Geekie put Boston ahead 1-0 at 14:34 of the first period, finishing off Trent Frederic’s stretch pass on a breakaway.

Jesper Boqvist made it 2-0 30 seconds later at 15:04 after Jakub Lauko hit him in the slot with a backhand pass from the goal line.

Geekie pushed it to 3-0 at 16:54 with a one-timer off Pastrnak’s cross-ice feed. 

Paul Cotter cut it to 3-1 at 1:48 of the second period, batting the puck in out of the air in the left circle.

Alex Pietrangelo made it 3-2 at 6:57, scoring on his third rebound attempt after Swayman stopped the first two in front.

Geekie completed his hat trick to make it 4-2 at 16:32, tipping in Pastrnak’s shot at the doorstep.

Michael Amadio cut it to 4-3 at 17:46 when he scored from the slot after Vegas’ forechecking forced a turnover, and Stephenson tied it 4-4 at 5:01 of the third on a short-handed breakaway.

