Golden Knights at Bruins

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (33-19-7) at BRUINS (34-12-14)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brendan Brisson -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ivan Barbashev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Mason Morelli -- Bryson Froese -- Sheldon Rempal

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Jakub Demek, Daniil Miromanov, Ben Hutton

Injured: Brett Howden (upper body), Mark Stone (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (knee)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Derek Forbort, Anthony Richard

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Jack Eichel, who has missed 17 games, participated in the Golden Knights morning skate Thursday in a full-contact jersey but did not join line rushes. He remains on long-term injured reserve and Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said the center still has progress to make before returning. … Lauko will return on the fourth line in place of Richard, a forward.