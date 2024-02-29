Golden Knights at Bruins

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (33-19-7) at BRUINS (34-12-14)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brendan Brisson -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Ivan Barbashev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio
Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Mason Morelli -- Bryson Froese -- Sheldon Rempal
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Jakub Demek, Daniil Miromanov, Ben Hutton
Injured: Brett Howden (upper body), Mark Stone (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (knee)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Derek Forbort, Anthony Richard
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
Jack Eichel, who has missed 17 games, participated in the Golden Knights morning skate Thursday in a full-contact jersey but did not join line rushes. He remains on long-term injured reserve and Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said the center still has progress to make before returning. … Lauko will return on the fourth line in place of Richard, a forward.