Type of Review: Batted Puck

Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Vegas

Explanation: Video review determined that Vegas’ William Karlsson batted the puck into the Arizona net. According to Rule 67.6 (i), apparent goals shall be disallowed if, “A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck and it is deflected into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official.”