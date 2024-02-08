Golden Knights at Coyotes

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (30-15-6) at COYOTES (23-22-3)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN360, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Brendan Brisson -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinzez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Kaeden Korcazak

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: None

Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Logan Cooley -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Sean Durzi -- J.J. Moser

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Liam O’Brien, Adam Ruzicka

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Brisson and Rondbjerg switched spots during practice Wednesday, with Brisson moving up to the third line. … Vegas assigned forward Sheldon Rempal to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Hayton will return after missing 32 games with a hand injury. ... Dumba is back in the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … O’Brien, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch and miss his first game of the season. ... Ingram will start for the eighth time in nine games. ... Ruzicka, a forward, practiced with the Coyotes for the first time since being claimed on waivers from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 25; coach Andre Tourigny said he needs a week of conditioning before being game ready.