Ducks score 4 in 3rd, end Golden Knights' point streak at 12

Sam Carrick scored two goals, and Frank Vatrano and Cam Fowler each had two assists for the Ducks (7-4-0), who have won six in a row, five of which have come after trailing in the third period. John Gibson made 29 saves.

Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and Logan Thompson made 18 saves for the Golden Knights (11-1-1), who were trying to become the first team to open the season with a point streak of at least 13 games since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2012-13 (24 games).

Adam Henrique scored a power-play goal for Anaheim to cut it to 2-1 at 1:38 of the third period. Fowler had his initial shot blocked by Brett Howden, but the puck deflected back to him and he knocked it toward the slot, where Henrique spun and scored.

His goal came shortly after Gibson stopped Eichel on a breakaway with his left pad.

Carrick tied it 2-2 at 10:55. Following a turnover by Eichel, Pavel Mintyukov passed the puck to Carrick, who faked a shot before scoring five-hole from all alone in front.

Mason McTavish then gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead at 16:20, scoring five-hole from in close off a pass from Vatrano from below the goal line. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a seven-game point streak.

Carrick scored into an empty net with 1:09 left for the 4-2 final.

Ivan Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 8:51 of the first period, tapping in a backdoor pass from Eichel on a 3-on-1.

Eichel scored during a 4-on-4 to make it 2-0 at 13:43 of the second period. He skated the puck through the neutral zone and into the right circle before roofing a shot short side over the left shoulder of Gibson.