Ducks score 4 in 3rd, end Golden Knights' point streak at 12

Lacroix character, dedication to family, players led to Hall of Fame, son says
Rookie Watch: Bedard, Cooley among best in Central Division
Lacroix passion, commitment to winning led to Hall of Fame
Color of Hockey: Edwards 1st Black player for U.S. women's national team
Devils win 1st game without Jack Hughes against Blackhawks
Mangiapane suspended 1 game for actions in Flames game
Nottingham Forest FC honors Johnson's memory in 47th minute of Premier League match
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Devils forward Hughes week to week with upper-body injury
Chara runs impressive New York City Marathon time, rooted on by Islanders
Mangiapane to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game
Barzal fined $5,000 for actions in Islanders game
NHL On Tap: Golden Knights try to push season-opening point streak to 13 games
McDavid frustrated by Oilers' struggles to begin season
Bedard thriving against top NHL Draft picks in rookie season with Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Most memorable moment in 1st month of season debated by NHL.com
Zizing ‘Em Up: Treliving faces Flames for 1st time with Maple Leafs 

McTavish breaks tie with 3:40 remaining for Anaheim, which has won 6 in row

Recap: Golden Knights at Ducks 11.5.23

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- The Anaheim Ducks scored four unanswered goals in the third period to hand the Vegas Golden Knights their first regulation loss this season, 4-2 at Honda Center on Sunday.

Sam Carrick scored two goals, and Frank Vatrano and Cam Fowler each had two assists for the Ducks (7-4-0), who have won six in a row, five of which have come after trailing in the third period. John Gibson made 29 saves.

Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and Logan Thompson made 18 saves for the Golden Knights (11-1-1), who were trying to become the first team to open the season with a point streak of at least 13 games since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2012-13 (24 games).

Adam Henrique scored a power-play goal for Anaheim to cut it to 2-1 at 1:38 of the third period. Fowler had his initial shot blocked by Brett Howden, but the puck deflected back to him and he knocked it toward the slot, where Henrique spun and scored.

His goal came shortly after Gibson stopped Eichel on a breakaway with his left pad.

Carrick tied it 2-2 at 10:55. Following a turnover by Eichel, Pavel Mintyukov passed the puck to Carrick, who faked a shot before scoring five-hole from all alone in front.

Mason McTavish then gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead at 16:20, scoring five-hole from in close off a pass from Vatrano from below the goal line. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a seven-game point streak.

Carrick scored into an empty net with 1:09 left for the 4-2 final.

Ivan Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 8:51 of the first period, tapping in a backdoor pass from Eichel on a 3-on-1.

Eichel scored during a 4-on-4 to make it 2-0 at 13:43 of the second period. He skated the puck through the neutral zone and into the right circle before roofing a shot short side over the left shoulder of Gibson.