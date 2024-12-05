Theodore scores twice in Golden Knights win against Ducks

William Karlsson and Alexander Holtz scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves for the Golden Knights (17-7-3), who were coming off a 1-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday and have won six of eight (6-1-1). Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl and Victor Olofsson each had two assists.

Jackson LaCombe scored, and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks (10-11-3), who had won two of three.

Karlsson gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 16:26 of the first period. Nicolas Hague took a wrist shot from above the left circle that glanced off the skate of Karlsson and was saved by Gibson. The rebound came out to the side of Gibson and Karlsson spun away from Anaheim defenseman Cam Fowler before sweeping the puck into the open net.

Theodore extended it to 2-0 at 6:38 of the second period. Gibson made a save on Olofsson at the end of a 2-on-1, but Theodore came in behind the play and scored the rebound.

LaCombe cut it to 2-1 at 18:01, scoring for the second straight game with a wrist shot from the left point two seconds after Anaheim's first power play ended.

Holtz made it 3-1 at 3:05 of the third period when he converted on another 2-on-1 rush for Vegas.

Theodore scored into an empty net with 44 seconds left for the 4-1 final.

Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras had to be helped off the ice with a lower-body injury 40 seconds into the second period and did not return.

Zegras, 23, missed 51 games last season with a groin injury and a broken ankle.