Golden Knights at Ducks

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
On Tap: Vegas tries for point in 13th straight game

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights try to push season-opening point streak to 13 games
McDavid says Oilers struggles 'all over the rink'

McDavid frustrated by Oilers struggles to begin season
Connor Bedard thriving as rookie against top Draft picks with Chicago

Bedard thriving against top NHL Draft picks in rookie season with Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Most memorable moment in 1st month of season debated

Most memorable moment in 1st month of season debated by NHL.com
Zizing ‘Em Up: Treliving faces former Flames team

Zizing ‘Em Up: Treliving faces Flames for 1st time with Maple Leafs 
Flames defeat Kraken, end losing streak at 6

Flames defeat Kraken, end losing streak at 6
Penguins score 10 in Karlsson return to San Jose

Penguins score 10, defeat Sharks in Karlsson's return to San Jose
Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4

Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4
Golden Knights blank Avalanche, point streak at 12

Golden Knights shut out Avalanche to extend point streak to 12
Canucks shut out Stars, extend point streak to 7

Demko makes 27 saves, Canucks shut out Stars
Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers

Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers
Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road

Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road
Carl Banks on hockey roots, Stadium Series

Former NFL player Banks talks love of hockey ahead of Stadium Series
Rusanowsky found niche in radio, led to Hall of Fame

Rusanowsky found niche calling hockey, led to Hall of Fame as Foster Hewitt winner
Ducks confident after early season success

Ducks flying high, confident early-season success can lead to playoff berth
Mulvoy set to accept Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award

'Groundbreaking' Mulvoy set to accept Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award

Golden Knights at Ducks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-0-1) at DUCKS (6-4-0)

8 p.m. ET, SCRIPPS, BSSD, BSSC

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Jonas Rondbjerg

William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Michael Amadio

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Robert Hagg, Bo Groulx, Max Jones

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Chase De Leo (knee)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Thompson will start after Hill made 41 saves in a 7-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. ... Killorn is expected to make his Anaheim debut after missing the first 10 games with a fractured finger. He practiced with the top power-play unit on Saturday. ... Strome practiced Saturday after missing a 4-3 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday with an illness. ... Zegras also practiced after he had an illness. ... Gibson practiced and is expected to start after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday with an upper-body injury. ... The Ducks returned goalie Alex Stalock to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday and recalled Hagg, a defenseman.