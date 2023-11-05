Golden Knights at Ducks

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Thompson will start after Hill made 41 saves in a 7-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. ... Killorn is expected to make his Anaheim debut after missing the first 10 games with a fractured finger. He practiced with the top power-play unit on Saturday. ... Strome practiced Saturday after missing a 4-3 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday with an illness. ... Zegras also practiced after he had an illness. ... Gibson practiced and is expected to start after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday with an upper-body injury. ... The Ducks returned goalie Alex Stalock to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday and recalled Hagg, a defenseman.