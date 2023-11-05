Golden Knights at Ducks
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Jonas Rondbjerg
William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Michael Amadio
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Alex Killorn -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Robert Hagg, Bo Groulx, Max Jones
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Chase De Leo (knee)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Thompson will start after Hill made 41 saves in a 7-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. ... Killorn is expected to make his Anaheim debut after missing the first 10 games with a fractured finger. He practiced with the top power-play unit on Saturday. ... Strome practiced Saturday after missing a 4-3 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday with an illness. ... Zegras also practiced after he had an illness. ... Gibson practiced and is expected to start after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday with an upper-body injury. ... The Ducks returned goalie Alex Stalock to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday and recalled Hagg, a defenseman.