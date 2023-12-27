Golden Knights at Ducks

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (21-9-5) at DUCKS (12-21-0)
10 p.m. ET; BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Ben Hutton
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Jonas Rondbjerg
Injured: William Carrier (upper body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Brett Leason
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg
Cam Fowler -- Urho Vaakanainen
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jackson LaCombe -- Jamie Drysdale
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx, Brock McGinn
Injured: Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Leo Carlsson (right leg), Radko Gudas (lower body)
Status report
Thompson will make his first start since Dec. 19, missing two games because of an upper-body injury. ... Hill is eligible to return from injured reserve Wednesday and is expected to start against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. He has made one appearance this month, making two saves in 6:25 in a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 17 before leaving with an injury. ... Goalie Isaiah Saville was reassigned to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Sunday. ... Korczak, a defenseman, is expected to miss his seventh game since he was injured in a 5-4 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 10. ... Carrier, a forward, missed a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday and is not expected to play. ... Gibson will make his first start in four games. Dostal has started the previous three games. ... McGinn, a forward, is away from the team for the birth of his child.