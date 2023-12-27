Golden Knights at Ducks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (21-9-5) at DUCKS (12-21-0)

10 p.m. ET; BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Ben Hutton

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Jonas Rondbjerg

Injured: William Carrier (upper body), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Urho Vaakanainen

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jackson LaCombe -- Jamie Drysdale

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx, Brock McGinn

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Leo Carlsson (right leg), Radko Gudas (lower body)

Status report

Thompson will make his first start since Dec. 19, missing two games because of an upper-body injury. ... Hill is eligible to return from injured reserve Wednesday and is expected to start against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. He has made one appearance this month, making two saves in 6:25 in a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 17 before leaving with an injury. ... Goalie Isaiah Saville was reassigned to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Sunday. ... Korczak, a defenseman, is expected to miss his seventh game since he was injured in a 5-4 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 10. ... Carrier, a forward, missed a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday and is not expected to play. ... Gibson will make his first start in four games. Dostal has started the previous three games. ... McGinn, a forward, is away from the team for the birth of his child.

