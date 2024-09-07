Golden Knights attracting new fans thanks to tour through Mexico

METEPEC, Mexico -- Rodrigo Gutierrez smiled just before hitting the ice for a Vegas Golden Knights youth hockey clinic on Friday.

“It’s a great experience, something different,” Gutierrez said. “You just get excited being here.”

The 14-year-old center was among the 150 local players who participated in clinics as part of “LosVGK en Mexico,” the Golden Knights' first visit to Mexico to extend their brand and help grow the sport south of the U.S. border.

The clinics Friday at the Winter Sports Center Metepec, a little more than an hour drive west from Mexico City, were the first of several ice and ball hockey sessions this weekend led by Sheri Hudspeth, Vegas' director for youth hockey programs & fan development, with help from with coaches from the Mexico Ice Hockey Federation.

“Kids were buzzing, it was really fun,” Hudspeth said. “I’m really surprised how skilled they are. They’re really good.”

More than 400 people are expected to attend a fan fest at the Metepec rink on Sunday before “LosVGK en Mexico” travels to Monterrey on Tuesday.