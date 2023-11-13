Color of Hockey: Golden Knights bolster outreach to Spanish-speaking fans

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles LosVGK, a new program launched by the Vegas Golden Knights to increase outreach to Spanish-speaking fans in Las Vegas and beyond.

Benjamin Thomas attended his first Vegas Golden Knights game during their inaugural NHL season in 2017-18 and instantly became hooked on hockey.

“I’m a Vegas kid, Hispanic background, was never really into hockey until the Golden Knights got here,” Thomas said. “I went to my first game, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was really fast-paced, really exciting, very few moments in the game where there’s nothing happening.”

The 28-year-old Mexican American hopes to spread his love for hockey across Las Vegas’ Hispanic community and beyond as the Golden Knights’ new director of Latino Marketing and Outreach.

He’s helping to oversee LosVGK, a brand launched by the Golden Knights in October to celebrate and engage their Spanish-speaking fan base, promote the growth of hockey in Nevada’s Clark County and throughout the team’s television territory and strengthen alliances with the Hispanic community.

“I think the end goal here," Thomas said, "is that if we can reach our Spanish-speaking audience of all ages in a way that is authentic and really celebrates and represents the Hispanic community the way it deserves to be celebrated, I think that’s a win.”

LosVGK is taking an authentic approach from its elaborately festive logo -- designed by Golden Knights staffer Stephanie Suominen, who is of Colombian descent -- to the Spanish-language page on the team’s website, vegasgoldenknights.com.

The page builds on the Golden Knights’ earlier Spanish-language media efforts. Vegas has done radio broadcasts of home games in Spanish since 2017 and aired home and away games during the 2023 Stanley Cup championship run in Spanish on Deportes Vegas 1460 AM.