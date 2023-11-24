Latest News

NHL Buzz news and notes November 24

NHL Buzz: Barkov returns for Panthers against Jets
Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers

Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy spin NHL EDGE stats November 24

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Weekes Pluses, Minuses for TNT games Friday

Pluses, minuses for Penguins-Sabres, Avalanche-Wild
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap News and Notes November 24

On Tap: Oilers try to salvage road trip against Capitals
Maple Leafs John Klingberg injury status update

Klingberg placed on long-term injured reserve by Maple Leafs
Blackhawks' Taylor Hall right knee surgery out for season

Hall to have ACL surgery on right knee, out for season for Blackhawks
Chuck Rayner towering presence with Rangers

Rayner was towering presence with Rangers
Brock Boeser enjoying hockey again with Canucks

Boeser at peace, enjoying hockey again with Canucks
2024 NHL Draft diary Macklin Celebrini November 23

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
San Jose Sharks Seattle Kraken game recap November 22

Bjorkstrand has 4 points, Kraken score 7 in win against Sharks
Vancouver Canucks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 22

Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks
Montreal Canadiens Anaheim Ducks game recap November 22

Newhook scores twice, Canadiens defeat Ducks to end 4-game losing streak
Vegas Golden Knights Dallas Stars game recap November 22

Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights defeat Stars 
St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap November 22

Blues score twice short-handed in 2nd, rally to defeat Coyotes

Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning against Hurricanes

Goalie had surgery in preseason, leads NHL in wins since 2015-16

Andrei Vasilevskiy TBL update

© Claus Andersen/Getty Images

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Andrei Vasilevskiy will make his season debut for the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSUN).

The goalie has missed 20 games after having microdiscectomy surgery for a herniated lumbar disk in his back Sept. 28.

"I know he's eager," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said after the team's morning skate on Friday. "There's a ton of work that's gone into getting to this spot. In total Andrei Vasilevskiy style, he's worked his tail off. This was a date circled on the calendar months ago, and we hit the target date and he's ready."

Vasilevskiy was 34-22-4 with a 2.65 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and four shutouts in 60 games last season, when he was sixth in the NHL in wins after leading or tying for the League lead each of the previous five (2017-22).

"We're obviously excited to have the best goaltender in the world back," Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. "It's been a while since he's played a game, so we're going to have to do our best to help him out early on. He's obviously excited to go."

The Lightning are third in the Atlantic Division (9-6-5) and are 3-0-1 in their past four games. In Vasilevskiy's absence, Jonas Johansson has gone 8-4-5 with a 3.41 GAA, .894 save percentage and two shutouts in 17 games.

"We're looking at this as a 62-game run we have here, not just, how's he going to do one night against Carolina," Cooper said of Vasilevskiy. "We've got a goal in mind for our team, and we just have to keep plugging away and get points. Whether it's Vasilevskiy in net or Johansson, we're confident we can do so."

Vasilevskiy won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goalie in 2018-19 and the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2021 after leading the Lightning to the Stanley Cup for the second straight season. Since 2015-16, Vasilevskiy leads the NHL in wins (256) and is third in shutouts (31).

"He's taken us to the peak of the mountain," Cooper said. "You talk about core guys on this team, you talk about (Steven) Stamkos and Hedman, but Vasilevskiy is right in that breath. You wake up one morning, and all of a sudden, all these guys have eight years under their belts. 'Vas' is one of those guys. He's one of the cornerstones of our organization, so anytime you get one of those guys back, it's a pretty exciting time."

The Hurricanes average 33.6 shots on goal per game, second in the NHL behind the Pittsburgh Penguins (33.9).

"Playing against a shot-volume team like Carolina is probably a good thing for [Vasilevskiy]," Hedman said. "We've just got to help him out as much as we can and eliminate grade-As. We know Carolina, we've played them a bunch. We know what they're all about. So we're just going to execute our game plan and make it as easy as possible for Vas."