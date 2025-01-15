Connor gets natural hat trick in 6:38 span, Jets cruise past Canucks

“The recipient of a nice pass on the first one from Gabe [Vilardi], and then the next just kind of being in the right spot where the bounces just seem to be going the right way,” Connor said. “Especially early. We’ve had those nights, like the other night, where we’re hitting posts and they’re not going in. So (tonight was) just one of those nights where I was able to bury a couple.”

Connor also had an assist, and Mark Scheifele, Nino Niederreiter and Neal Pionk each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (30-12-3), who have points in four straight (3-0-1) and are the first team in the NHL to reach 30 wins. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves, and Vilardi had three assists.

“You’re just seeing a guy (in Connor) that’s super confident in his game, his shot, his stickhandling tonight on that breakaway,” Winnipeg forward Cole Perfetti said. “You just see a guy that’s in complete control. He’s not second guessing himself. He obviously has a very high ability to score goals and he’s got that knack for it. When he gets those chances, he doesn’t get excited or anything. He’s just calm and collected.”

Connor’s 26 goals are tied with Scheifele for third-most in the NHL.

“[Connor’s] shot is unbelievable,” Perfetti said. “Like tonight; you see he has the shots, the breakaways, the nice hands, the rebounds, the nice catch on his forehand and backhand, stuff like that. He can just score in so many different ways. It’s a treat to watch.”