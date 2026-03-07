Canucks at Jets projected lineups

CANUCKS (19-36-7) at JETS (25-26-10)
7 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Evander Kane -- Aatu Raty -- Drew O’Connor
Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: Curtis Douglas
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate following a 6-3 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. … Lankinen could start after Tolopilo made 20 saves at Chicago. ... Douglas, a forward, is not expected to play after being claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. ... Bryson and Rosen each is expected to make his Jets debut after being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. ... Morrissey, who missed five games, was activated off injured reserve Friday; he sustained an upper-body injury playing for Team Canada at the Olympics. ... The Jets loaned defenseman Isaak Phillips and forward Walker Duehr to Manitoba on Friday.