Canucks at Jets projected lineups

CANUCKS (19-36-7) at JETS (25-26-10)

7 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Evander Kane -- Aatu Raty -- Drew O’Connor

Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Curtis Douglas

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate following a 6-3 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. … Lankinen could start after Tolopilo made 20 saves at Chicago. ... Douglas, a forward, is not expected to play after being claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. ... Bryson and Rosen each is expected to make his Jets debut after being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. ... Morrissey, who missed five games, was activated off injured reserve Friday; he sustained an upper-body injury playing for Team Canada at the Olympics. ... The Jets loaned defenseman Isaak Phillips and forward Walker Duehr to Manitoba on Friday.