Canucks at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
CANUCKS (18-12-9) at CAPITALS (26-10-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, SN

Canucks projected lineup

Jonathan Lekkerimaki -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Danton Heinen

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois, Max Sasson

Injured: Thatcher Demko (back spasms), Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Pettersson will be a game-time decision; he took part in the Canucks optional morning skate Wednesday after missing the past five games. … Forbort will also be a game-time decision after taking a hit on the knee in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. ... Vancouver assigned defenseman Filip Hronek to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League for conditioning Wednesday. … Miroshnichenko is in for Vrana, a forward. … McIlrath, a defenseman, did not take part in the morning skate because of illness. … Milano, a forward, participated in drills in a non-contact jersey; he has been out since Nov. 6.

