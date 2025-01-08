Canucks at Capitals projected lineups

CANUCKS (18-12-9) at CAPITALS (26-10-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, SN
Canucks projected lineup
Jonathan Lekkerimaki -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Danton Heinen
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois, Max Sasson
Injured: Thatcher Demko (back spasms), Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Pettersson will be a game-time decision; he took part in the Canucks optional morning skate Wednesday after missing the past five games. … Forbort will also be a game-time decision after taking a hit on the knee in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. ... Vancouver assigned defenseman Filip Hronek to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League for conditioning Wednesday. … Miroshnichenko is in for Vrana, a forward. … McIlrath, a defenseman, did not take part in the morning skate because of illness. … Milano, a forward, participated in drills in a non-contact jersey; he has been out since Nov. 6.