Karlsson breaks tie in 3rd, Golden Knights edge Canucks

Brett Howden had a goal and an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (21-8-3), which has won two in a row and six of seven. Adin Hill made 19 saves.

“It's important now to accumulate points and get yourself in a position to be able to play in the tournament at the end of the year,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “You can't let these games get away from you. … It's important for your psyche for later on to know that you can be in these games because they tend to get closer as they get more important towards the end of the year in playoffs. So you have to be comfortable in these games.”

Teddy Blueger scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 18 saves for Vancouver (16-10-6), which was coming off a 3-2 overtime loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday.

“Not a big difference between winning and losing,” Blueger said. “Not a lot of changes through two periods. It hurts to give up that late one in the second. Just fine margins. It felt a little bit like that. Kind of disappointing to come out of it on the losing end."