Canucks at Golden Knights projected lineups

Status report

The Canucks held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Hughes, a defenseman, will miss his fifth straight game. … Elias Pettersson, a forward, is a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury. … Pearson returns to the lineup after missing the last three games with an undisclosed injury. … Korczak will play in place of Theodore, a defenseman who was injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off.