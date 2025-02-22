Canucks at Golden Knights projected lineups

CANUCKS (26-18-11) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (33-17-6)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Aman
Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Carson Soucy
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: None
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Quinn Hughes (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Victor Olofsson
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Raphael Lavoie
Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone
Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The Canucks held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Hughes, a defenseman, will miss his fifth straight game. … Elias Pettersson, a forward, is a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury. … Pearson returns to the lineup after missing the last three games with an undisclosed injury. … Korczak will play in place of Theodore, a defenseman who was injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off.