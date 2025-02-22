Canucks at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
CANUCKS (26-18-11) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (33-17-6)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Aman

Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Carson Soucy

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: None

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Quinn Hughes (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Victor Olofsson

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Raphael Lavoie

Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The Canucks held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Hughes, a defenseman, will miss his fifth straight game. … Elias Pettersson, a forward, is a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury. … Pearson returns to the lineup after missing the last three games with an undisclosed injury. … Korczak will play in place of Theodore, a defenseman who was injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

